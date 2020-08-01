Galway TD calls for greater urgency on €10m package for bus and coach sector

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD is calling for greater urgency on the delivery of a €10M support scheme announced for bus and coach operators nationwide.

Deputy Catherine Connolly says while the allocation is a welcome one, it’s still not clear if the figure is sufficient to get the sector back up and running – or how exactly it will be used.

The Independently Deputy says the Taoiseach told the Dáil this week that a specific scheme will now have to be designed, but no date has been given for its delivery.

With buses and coaches now grounded for four months, she feels there has been no real recognition of the urgency of the matter.

Deputy Connolly says the longer the Government delays, the less likely it is that the sector will recover – and a void could be created in public transport services.