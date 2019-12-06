Galway TD calls for government to fund safety works at accident blackspots across county

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway West TD has called on the Minister for Transport to provide additional funding for improvement works at accident blackspots in the county.

Fianna Fail deputy Éamon Ó Cuív is calling for ring fenced funding for Transport Infrastructure Ireland to tackle blackspots in the new year.

In September, Gamma Location Intelligence released an analysis of the most treacherous road segments in Ireland.

The most dangerous stretch of road was found to be located just east of Kylemore Lough, from Clifden to near Leenane along the N59.

Galway was also the county that appeared most frequently in the top 20 list with eight of the most dangerous road segments.

Deputy Ó Cuív says the minister needs to prioritise works on the blackspots highlighted in the report.

