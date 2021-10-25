Galway TD calls for funding to ensure proper female changing facilities at sports grounds

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD is calling for special funding to ensure that sports grounds across the country have proper changing facilities for women.

Deputy Sean Canney was contributing to a debate in the Dáil on the recommendations of the citizens assembly on gender equality.

He referenced a number of other issues, including women in politics and the abuse they receive in public life, as well as the entitlement of women to equal pension rights.

Deputy Canney said funding to ensure truly equal access in sport would be a relatively small investment with huge gain…..

