Galway TD calls for funding for Irish Water to provide infrastructure to stimulate economy post-Covid

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD is calling on the Government to provide Irish Water with the necessary funding for infrastructure to facilitate regional development.

Deputy Sean Canney argues that Irish Water needs to financed to ensure water and sewerage services are available to stimulate growth in the housing and commercial building sector.

He has cited towns such as Craughwell, Corofin and Cappataggle which are precluded from building any housing developments due a lack of designated water treatment infrastructure.

Deputy Canney says Galway County Council cannot give planning permission for developments because there are no municipal wastewater treatment facilities available.

He says the Government must ring fence funding so Irish Water can resolve the issue