Galway TD calls for full restoration of child benefit for 16-18 year olds during summer months

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway West TD is calling for the full restoration of child benefit payments for 16-18 year olds over the summer months.

Sinn Fein Deputy Mairead Farrell says the support must be paid to parents after many families expecting it this week did not receive it.

Last year due to school closures child benefit continued to be paid in respect of 16-18 year olds during school holidays given the difficulties posed by COVID-19.

Deputy Farrell says this year, however, parents were not told that they needed a signed form from schools in order to receive it.

She argues this lack of warning meant thousands of parents did not get the form signed before schools closed and now they are unable to get the necessary signature.

Deputy Farrell says the Government must show compassion and address the issue quickly.

To hear more, tune into Galway Bay fm news.