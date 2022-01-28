Galway TD calls for “full and frank” discussion in Dáil on lifting of COVID-19 restrictions

Galway Bay FM Newsroom- A Galway TD is calling for a “full and frank” discussion in the Dáil on the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions.

Addressing Taoiseach Michael Martin, Deputy Catherine Connolly acknowledged the sudden lifting of restrictions brought relief and excitement for a great many people.

However, she pointed out that many still cannot visit their loved ones in nursing homes while day centres are still not operating.

She asked the Taoiseach if there could be a full debate on the situation and the context of the decisions taken.