Galway TD calls for fresh approach to decentralisation in light of Covid-19

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD is urging the Government to re-examine the option of decentralisation for the post-Covid future.

Deputy Eamon O’ Cuiv says previously, decentralisation involved moving entire Government departments out of Dublin.

However, he believes in light of the Covid-19 pandemic and changing employment circumstances, a fresh approach should be taken to the process.

Fianna Fail Deputy O’ Cuiv argues that under-utilised state-owned premises could be used to house people from different departments at one location.

This, he says, would mean people from all over the country could work either remotely, or in an office closer to where they wanted to live.

Deputy O’ Cuiv says we will not be returning to a pre-Covid world and the Government should be planning for the future….

To hear more, tune into Galway Bay fm news….