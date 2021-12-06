Galway TD calls for fast tracking of law to allow CCTV to prosecute illegal dumping

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD is urging the Environment Minister to fast track legislation needed to permit the use of CCTV to prosecute illegal dumping.

The issue – which has been raised at local and national level on a frequent basis in recent years – is due to legal issues surrounding GDPR.

It means CCTV, as well as a number of other means of recording individuals, cannot be used as evidence.

Deputy Sean Canney says Minister Ryan has confirmed that legislation is being drafted and the process is at an advanced stage.

However, Deputy Canney argues it needs to be fast-tracked as the ongoing cost of illegal dumping is enormous.