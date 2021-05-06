Galway TD calls for extra tools to allow Gardaí to inspect video footage from cyclists

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD is calling for Gardaí to be given extra tools so they can examine video footage obtained by cyclists.

Fine Gael Galway East Deputy Ciaran Cannon says a dedicated portal should be established by An Garda Síochána to assess video footage from cyclists where a suspected road traffic offence has occurred.

It comes as police forces in Wales, England and Australia have created similiar video portals and have developed special training modules for officers to be enable them to assess the video evidence.

Deputy Cannon argues many cyclists now have the capacity to video record incidences of dangerous overtaking manoeuvres by motorists.

However, he says when they try to submit this video evidence to their local Garda station, it is often met with a lack of knowledge of how to bring forward a prosecution using video evidence.

He says Ireland has been relatively successful in bringing forward legislation that seeks to protect cyclists, but there’s a major inconsistency of approach when it comes to enforcing legislation.