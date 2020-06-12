Galway TD calls for establishment of NAMA-like agency to bail out businesses post Covid-19

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway West TD Noel Grealish has called for the establishment of an agency similar to NAMA which would be used to bail out businesses which have suffered revenue losses as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Addressing Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at the Dáil this week, Deputy Grealish said Irish business and taxpayers bailed out banks at the cost of more than €100 billion in the last recession – and it’s now time for the SME and hospitality sector to be supported in return.

The Independent Deputy said if small businesses cannot re-open due to cash flow problems caused by Covid-19, thousands of people will be without work in the long term.

He continued to ask the Taoiseach to consider reducing the 2 metre social distancing rule to 1 metre, in order to allow businesses in the hospitality sector to operate more efficiently.