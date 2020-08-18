Galway TD calls for establishment of illegal dumping taskforce

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A Galway TD is calling for the establishment of an illegal dumping taskforce to fight the growing problem of litter in Galway.

Deputy Noel Grealish has appealed to the Taoiseach to set up a group – comprised of Gardai, local authorities and other relevant parties – to tackle the problem.

He argues that legislation is in place to seize vehicles that are involved in wrongful dumping activity but the laws are not being enforced.

In response Taoiseach Micheal Martin confirmed that he would speak to the relevant Ministers in relation to putting a taskforce together.