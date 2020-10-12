Galway TD calls for equal treatment for school secretaries from Government

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A Galway TD has called on the Department of Education to provide equal pay and conditions to school secretaries.

According to Galway East TD Sean Canney, school secretaries paid through the annual school grant have no pension rights, no holiday pay and must draw unemployment assistance during school holidays.

The independent deputy says he raised the issue last year and was assured the department would address the issue, but with no meaningful engagement, it is now necessary to enter into formal negotiations with the government in the labour court.

Speaking in the Dail, Deputy Canney says school secretaries should be counted as frontline workers due to their work in helping safeguard the schools during the pandemic

