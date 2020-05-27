Galway TD calls for €15 minimum wage as part of government formation talks

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway West TD Catherine Connolly has called for the minimum wage to be pushed up to €15 an hour as part of government formation talks with Sinn Féin.

That’s according to the Irish Independent which reports that the Independent TD signed a document along with People Before Profit TDs Bríd Smith and Mick Barry, Rise TD Paul Murphy and Independents Joan Collins and Thomas Pringle – which was submitted to Sinn Féin in an effort to form a left-wing government.

The document includes multiple proposals including restoring the State pension age to 65, introducing free public transport, abolishing third-level fees and property tax, and dropping the Apple tax case.

It also calls for publicly-funded childcare, carbon tax levies for large corporations and ending Direct Provision.

The document was submitted to Sinn Féin in March however, the group of TDs is yet to receive a reply.