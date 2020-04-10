Galway TD calls for domestic production of PPE

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway West TD Mairéad Farrell is calling on the government to immediately secure a domestic production line for Personal Protective Equipment or PPE.

It comes as the country is experiencing a critical shortage in PPE for front-line healthcare workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Deputy Farrell is urging the government to work with Irish manufacturing companies which could re-focus their production to deliver PPE.

The Sinn Féin TD says it’s crucial to provide frontline workers with adequate equipment to allow them to work safely.

