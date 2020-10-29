Galway TD calls for dedicated helpline for Mother and Baby Home survivors

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway East TD Sean Canney has called for a helpline to be set up in tandem with the publication of the final report from the Mother and Baby Commission of Investigation.

The Independent TD and former Junior Minister says there’s no doubt but that there will be an emotional outpouring once the contents and facts of the report come into the public domain.

Deputy Canney says in light of the anger and upset at the handling of the legislation passed by the government last week, survivors and families are very anxious.

He adds that it will be another watershed time when the report comes into the public domain and the least we can do is put a dedicated helpline in place to deal with queries and clarifications that may arise over the coming weeks and months.

Deputy Canney states it would be a small token by the Government in times of great emotion, stress and anxiety for survivors and families associated with the Commission of Investigation.