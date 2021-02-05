Galway TD calls for Dáil debate on annual report of Children’s Ombudsman

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD has called for an annual Dáil debate on the report of the Ombudsman for Children.

Deputy Catherine Connolly was speaking during a debate on a motion to reappoint Dr. Niall Muldoon to the position.

She told the chamber this week that while many serious issues have been raised by the office, its annual report has never been debated in the Dáil.

Deputy Connolly offered that it is difficult to believe that we even need an Ombudsman for Children to enforce what should be basic human rights.

She drew attention to ongoing issues in areas such as housing, health, disability and members of minority groups.

Independent Deputy Connolly noted there are some particularly serious issues the ombudsman has drawn attention to….

