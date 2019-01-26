Current track
Galway TD calls for comprehensive review of rural transport policies

Written by on 26 January 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD is calling on the Minister for Transport to conduct a radical and comprehensive review of rural transport policies.

Galway West Fianna Fail TD Éamon Ó Cuív says most of the transport services in rural Ireland are based on an out-of-date framework and new policies need to be developed.

