Galway TD calls for clarity over credit union Covid-19 supports

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway East TD is calling for credit unions to clarify what supports are available to customers amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Fianna Fail Deputy Anne Rabbitte argues credit unions need to be clear if they’ll follow the banks lead in offering customers repayment suspensions.

It comes as many of the country’s main banks have offered payment breaks or other flexible arrangements to affected customers.

According to Deputy Rabbitte, credit unions are dealing with customers financially affected by the virus on a case by case basis.

The Fianna Fail TD says the Irish League of Credit Unions needs to reassure their customers