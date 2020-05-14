Galway TD calls for clarity on when special schools will reopen

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Children with special needs have been overlooked in the State’s response to the coronavirus crisis.

That’s according to Galway West TD Catherine Connolly, who says a lack of clarity around the reopening of Special Schools is causing great distress to both the children who attend them, and their families.

Deputy Connolly says the absence of routine, structure and supports offered by these schools is especially difficult for many children, some of whom have regressed in their development.

The Independent TD has called on Minister for Education Joe McHugh to recognise the issue and provide urgent clarity as to when special schools will reopen…