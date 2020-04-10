Galway TD calls for clarification on student nurse wages

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD is calling for clarification on the financial packages that will be offered to student nurses.

Independent Deputy Catherine Connolly says it’s imperative that the Government clarifies its position in relation to students that have been recalled for hospital placements.

She has also raised concerns about the steps that are being taken to protect these students if the contract COVID-19.

It comes as the Dail has reinstated parliamentary questions, related to the coronavirus emergency, on a partial basis.

Deputy Connolly says she has been contacted by a number of concerned student nurses.

