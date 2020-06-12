Galway TD calls for city special needs school to reopen and stay open

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

There are calls for the Education Minister to reopen the Rosedale school and to ensure it stays open.

Galway West TD Mairead Farrell has advised Minister Joe McHugh of the need for school based July provision at the school.

The Sinn Fein Deputy has also request that Rosedale be reclassified as an essential service to ensure it doesn’t close if future waves of Covid-19 hit.

The Rosedale school is home to children with severe or profound intellectual disabilities and offers supports such as physiotherapy, speech and language therapy, occupational therapy and life skills.

Deputy Farrell says parents are extremely concerned about the effect that missing school is having on their children.