Galway TD calls for additional funding for remote roads before end of year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD is calling on the government to allocate additional funding to the Local Improvement Scheme to maintain rural roads before the end of the year.

The LIS allows local authorities to maintain private roads that are not in its charge.

These often include roads to more remote houses and to community infrastructure such as forests, beaches and graveyards.

Fianna Fail Deputy Eamon O’ Cuiv says such roads can often be a mile long and in many cases are virtually impassable at this time of year.

He argues there are funds available in the Department of Rural and Community Development.

