Galway TD calls for action to help builders locked in fixed price contracts despite rise in material costs

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD has questioned the Tánaiste on what the Government plans to do to help builders who are locked into fixed-price contracts but facing huge increases in material costs.

Deputy Sean Canney raised the matter in the Dáil, nothing that many builders across the country are trapped with no way to recover any of the additional cost.

He asked Leo Varadkar if anything is being done to address the situation.

Speaking in response, the Tánaiste acknowleged there is an issue and it is being looked at.