Galway TD brands cabinet appointments as another step away from gender equality in government

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A Galway TD has branded today’s appointments to cabinet as a further step away from gender equality at the highest level in Government.

Dara Calleary has been appointed as the new Agriculture Minister with Jack Chambers made government chief whip following Barry Cowen’s sacking.

Laois/Offaly TD Sean Fleming has also been promoted to a junior ministry.

Galway West TD Catherine Connolly has branded the appointments as the elevation of a further 3 ‘wise men’ and a sign of the long journey to gender equality in cabinet.

The independent TD was also heavily critical of Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s handling of the scandal over the past number of days.

Speaking in the Dail this afternoon, Deputy Connolly says the Taoiseach’s judgement has been called into question.