Galway TD assures parents school transport refunds are being considered

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Junior Minister and Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon has assured parents that school transport refunds are being considered.

It comes as local parents have raised concern over the possibility of refunds as schools remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Minister Cannon says school bus contractors were paid their normal rates after the initial announcement that schools would be closed, however, when the closures were extended throughout the Easter holidays their pay was cut by 50 per cent.

He says the situation is being reviewed and a decision on refunds will be made once the full impact of closures in the current school year is known.

Meanwhile, Minister Cannon is reminding parents to submit applications for the school bus scheme for the forthcoming school year.

Applications need to be made for children who have not availed of the scheme previously.

They can be made on the Bus Éireann website and must be submitted by April 24th.

Minister Cannon says the scheme is a great support for parents.

