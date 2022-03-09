Galway TD asks Taoiseach to include Ukraine in international St. Patrick’s Day celebrations

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD has urged the Taoiseach to include the Ukrainian colours during international events to mark St. Patrick’s Day.

Deputy Sean Canney asked if the yellow and blue could be projected onto landmark buildings around the world alongside the traditional green.

He said Ireland should use its global platform on March 17th to highlight solidarity with Ukraine – and also suggested that the Ukraine flag be raised at every Irish embassy.

Speaking in the Dáil, Deputy Canney argued it would cost nothing, but it would mean a lot and send a clear message around the world.