Galway TD asks Taoiseach to explain plan to fix “fractured” health system

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Dáil has heard of a young man in Galway facing a 5 year wait for surgery despite the fact he cannot work, drive, or even lift his young children.

Deputy Sean Canney was asking the Taoiseach to explain what the Government’s plan is to fix our broken health system.

He said waiting lists are out of control and staff morale is low, with many nurses leaving the public health service.

Deputy Canney began by outlining how one young man in his constituency is suffering as a result.