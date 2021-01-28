Galway TD asks Government to prioritise additional parental leave

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD is urging the Government to prioritise introducing the additional three week parental leave that was approved last month.

Deputy Mairéad Farrell says with many creches closed or taking severely reduced numbers, and family members unable to provide care under current restrictions, there is no room for delays.

Additional parental leave was announced in Budget 2020 and approved last month by Cabinet.

It applies to parents of children born after November 1st 2019 and would see them entitled to five weeks leave after their child is born or adopted.