Galway TD argues parents are being left out of education debate

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD has raised concerns that parents are being left out of the education debate.

Galway East TD Sean Canney argues the Education Minister is not hearing the concerns of two of the largest national organisations who represent 340,000 parents and guardians nationwide.

He claims the Catholic Secondary School Parents Association and the Educational Training Boards National Parents Association have not been consulted by Minister Norma Foley.

The two organisations represent 612 schools around the country.

It comes as the Department of Education has yet to announce when mainstream schools will reopen and how state exams will be conducted this summer.

Deputy Canney has described the lack of engagement with the groups as a glaring omission by the Education Minister.