Galway TD and musician Ciaran Cannon to join Niall Horan and Imelda May in online charity gig

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Minister of State, and musician, Ciaran Cannon will join Irish celebrities including Niall Horan and Imelda May for an online charity concert this week.

The concert is in aid of the London Irish Centre which has suffered a loss in funding since its closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Other stars inlcuding Gavin James, Dara O’Briain and Dermot O’Leary will also be taking part.

The charity concert will take place this Thursday at 8pm and is available online on the London Irish Centre Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Minister Cannon says it’s for an important cause.