Galway TD and Health Minister clash in Dail over HSE’s use of private hospitals

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway West TD has clashed with the Health Minister in Dáil Éireann over the HSE’s use of private hospitals.

Independent Deputy Catherine Connolly challenged Minister Simon Harris over what she described as the “inequity” between private and public patients under the current arrangement.

Deputy Connolly argued that private patients are being sent to the public system, which is already under severe pressure.

She referenced one Galway private consultant gynaecologist who has 350 patients – with 50 needing urgent surgery that she cannot carry-out.

Deputy Connolly also blasted the Department of Health for its handling of Covid-19 clusters in nursing homes – stating that nursing homes were not put at the top of the list of priorities.