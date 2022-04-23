Galway TD adds his voice to concerns over affordability of alternatives to turf

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- A Galway TD has added his voice to concerns over the affordability of alternatives to turf claiming the controversial proposed ban on the sale and distribution of turf is completely ‘unworkable’.

Independent TD Sean Canney argues hundred of thousands of homeowners rely on buying turf to heat their homes – and have no other alternative.

He points out that many of these homes are social homes, which means a 20-year time frame will be needed to install alternative heating options.

Deputy Canney also says alternative heating options such as heat pumps are too costly for many homeowners.