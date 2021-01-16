Galway TD adds his voice to calls for army to be used in vaccine roll-out

print

Galway bay FM Newsroom – A Galway TD is adding his voice to calls for the army to be used as part of the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out.

The call from Independent Galway East TD Sean Canney comes as Galway this week recorded the country’s highest number of daily cases at 604

That occurred on Tuesday, while last evening Galway had the country’s fourth highest number of new cases but considerably less at 187.

In a further development the newly arrived Moderna vaccine is being administered in Galway from today to GPs, one of three locations in the country chosen to pilot this.

Deputy Canney says the army and the National Army Reserve should be mobilised to help deliver the vaccination programme as quickly as possible.

He argues the army is equipped with the necessary medical and logistical expertise to assist with the national effort.

He has described the National COVID-19 Vaccination Strategy as full of aspiration and says weekly reports that show the progress of the roll-out should also be delivered by Government.