Galway TD accuses Transport Minister of ignoring the west for inter-city rail lines

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Transport Minister has been accused of ignoring the West when it comes to the development of high speed inter-city rail lines.

Galway West TD Éamon Ó Cuív questioned Minister Eamon Ryan over the development of rail services on existing rail lines owned by Iarnród Éireann.

In response, Minister Ryan said the government is set to launch a significant procurement process to review the development of a high-speed rail service along the Belfast-Dublin-Cork-Limerick line.

Deputy Ó Cuív says it’s totally unacceptable that the same isn’t being done for the Dublin-Galway, Dublin-Mayo or Dublin-Sligo lines.

The Fianna Fáil Deputy says there’s great “lip-service” over balanced regional development, but the Transport Minister is not delivering.

To hear from Deputy Ó Cuív, tune in to Galway Bay fm on the