Galway TD accuses Minister of “weasel words” over Mother and Baby Home Commission

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway West TD has accused the Children’s Minister of using “weasel words” during a Dáil debate on the Mother and Baby Home Commission.

Deputy Catherine Connolly made the comments after a motion was introduced, calling for the commission to be extended.

She accused Minister Roderic O’ Gorman of using “weasel words” in stating he would not oppose the motion, while failing to give any clarity on what he actually proposed to do.

Deputy Connolly argued the people who went forward and took their courage in their hands to tell their stories deserve much more than that.

She said she was not reassured by Minister O’ Gorman, and felt something was “very wrong” in his department.

Deputy Connolly said Minister O’ Gorman is not leading, and accused him of using the same “weasel words” as used in the commission’s report on Mother and Baby Homes.

Deputy Connolly said the Minister needs to take charge and give commitments on what happens next: