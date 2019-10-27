Galway TD accuses government of failing to deliver on baby boxes scheme

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD says the Government has failed to deliver on a promise to provide five thousand new parents with baby boxes.

A baby box is a gift for first time mothers containing clothes, toys and educational materials.

Galway East TD and Fianna Fail Spokesperson on Children Anne Rabbitte says no progress has been made in delivering the scheme since it was announced by the Children’s Minister 11 months ago.

Earlier this month the Government said an oversight group would be established to develop the pilot and to prepare for its implementation and evaluation.

Deputy Rabbitte says the Government should allow hospitals to run the scheme.

