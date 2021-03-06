Galway TD accuses government of discrimination against the regions regarding vehicle charging points in Galway county

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Galway East independent TD Sean Canney has called for more Vehicle charging points in the county saying that the allocation of points in Galway is very low.

The Independent TD received confirmation that there are 30 standard charging points, 7 fast charging points and 2 high powered charge points installed.

However, Deputy Canney argued that with Dublin County having in excess of 5 times the number of standard charging points than County Galway, It smacked of discrimination against the regions.

“The Government are looking to the electric car as a solution to CO2 emissions from cars, but they are not instilling confidence in people to buy electric vehicles”.

“If we do not get our act together and install the necessary infrastructure, we will not convince people to change to electric vehicles”.

“The Climate Action Fund is available and must be used but the installation must be fair to all the regions across the country. It is the biggest fear factor in purchasing an electric vehicle is running out of charge but no place to charge up”.