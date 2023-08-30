Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Wednesday, 30th August 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:

9am-10am

Boundary report sees Galway East gain a TD and Mayo become whole again

€17m fund for community-based tourism projects

Survey shows dairy is great value in kid’s lunch boxes

Newcastle residents on epic Bin walk from Cavan to Cork are currently in Portumna

10am-11am

A Surge of Interest from Ireland’s Youth on Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs) as Summer Holidays Come to an End

Bleak back to school for families and children in Emergency Accommodation across the West

INTO launches Budget 2024 campaign: Building a brighter future for every child

Job Spot

Minister Coveney invites early-stage businesses to apply for the Pre-Seed Start Fund

11am-12pm

Financial Advice With Dave McCarthy, McCarthy & Associates Woodquay

Galway man raises funds from Parkinsons with new single Love You always

Sport Ireland Releases Latest Research on Physical Activity Among Children and Adults

Youth Music Event – Livefeed – Music Generation Galway City

