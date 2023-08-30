Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Wednesday, 30th August 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:
9am-10am
Boundary report sees Galway East gain a TD and Mayo become whole again
€17m fund for community-based tourism projects
Survey shows dairy is great value in kid’s lunch boxes
Newcastle residents on epic Bin walk from Cavan to Cork are currently in Portumna
10am-11am
A Surge of Interest from Ireland’s Youth on Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs) as Summer Holidays Come to an End
Bleak back to school for families and children in Emergency Accommodation across the West
INTO launches Budget 2024 campaign: Building a brighter future for every child
Job Spot
Minister Coveney invites early-stage businesses to apply for the Pre-Seed Start Fund
11am-12pm
Financial Advice With Dave McCarthy, McCarthy & Associates Woodquay
Galway man raises funds from Parkinsons with new single Love You always
Sport Ireland Releases Latest Research on Physical Activity Among Children and Adults
Youth Music Event – Livefeed – Music Generation Galway City
