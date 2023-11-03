Galway takes several gold awards at 2023 Irish Family Business Awards

Several Galway businesses have taken awards at the 2023 Irish Family Business Awards held in Dublin.

An Spideal-based Standún won gold the Best Small Family Business category.

City-based Kennys Bindery also claimed gold in the Printing & Publishing category.

A third gold went to Killary Adventure Company, for best Sustainable Family Business of the Year.

And Loughrea-based Executive Premier Travel took a silver in the Fastest Growing Family Business category.

Full list of winners available here.