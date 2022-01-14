Galway takes home prize at BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- A Galway school has taken home a prize at the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition which ended today.

Students Máirtín O Conghaile, Chloe Ní Chonghaile, and Amy Ní Chléirigh from Colaiste Naomh Eoin on Inis Meáin won 2nd place in the Chemical, Physical, and Mathematics junior group category.

As part of their project ‘Cumhacht na dTonnta ar Inis Meáin’, the students used mathematical formulas to predict the weather using measurements of temperature and wave power over time.