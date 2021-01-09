Galway students win awards at 57th BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition

print

Galway students from Salerno Jesus and Mary Secondary School and Colaiste Na Coribe were recognised and commended at yesterday’s BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition 2021 Awards Ceremony.

A total of three awards were presented to Galway students for their impressive projects entered in this year’s virtual exhibition.

Salerno Jesus and Mary Secondary School Students Cliodhna McDonald, Emma Dillon and Sarah Casserley took first place in the Social and Behavioural Sciences Group category with their project “TikTok AfterShock” while Colaiste Na Coirbe Students Aoibheann Howe and Rachel Harris took second in the Chemical, Physical & Mathematical Senior Group with their project “An féidir séiseanna cheol a chumadh go matamaiticiúil”, A project that also saw them win the BT Best Project In Irish Award.

Claregalway’s Coláiste Baile Chláir, St. Brigid’s College in Loughrea, Presentation College in Headford, Coláiste Mhuire Ballygar and Holy Rosary College Mountbellew were also represented

The winner of the 57th BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition was announced as Gregory Tarr, a 6th year student from Bandon Grammar School Co. Cork for his project titled “Detecting state-of-the-art deepfakes.”