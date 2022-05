From Galway Bay FM newsroom- Meanwhile, two Galway students have won an award at the Green-Schools, ‘Our Ocean, Our Plan’ Competition.

Lucia Silke and Amy Burke from Barnaderg National School in Tuam, won first prize in the Junior Primary category for their 3D model.

As part of the competition, students were asked to create posters or 3D models showing how they would like Ireland’s seas to be used in the future.