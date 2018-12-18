Current track
Galway students urged to take part in Gaeltacht young innovators project

Written by on 18 December 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Transition Year students are being encouraged to test their innovation in a special Irish language entrepreneur programme.

Clár na gComhlactaí is a joint Údarás na Gaeltachta and Junior Achievement Ireland programme and is designed to support budding entrepreneurs in Gaeltacht areas around the country.

The experience is taught through Irish, with local business volunteers and Údarás na Gaeltachta executives mentoring students from the idea generation stage of a product, to production and marketing.

Students will showcase their finished products to a judging panel in the regional finals in March next year, with the winners proceeding onto the national finals in April.

The national programme was launched at Coláiste na Coiribe in Knocknacarra by Gaeltacht Minister Sean Kyne.

He says the project is a great way for students to learn how to successfully grow an idea into a business. For more on this story tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…

