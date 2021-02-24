Galway students urged to attend online SUSI grant meeting with Minister Simon Harris

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway students are being urged to attend an online SUSI grant meeting this week with the Higher Education Minister Simon Harris.

Galway based Senator Aisling Dolan has organised the virtual meeting with Minister Harris to get feedback from families in Galway on the needs of students and the financial aspects involved in third level.

It comes as the Higher Education Minister is commencing a review of the grant scheme with a view to considering the current challenges facing students and finding out what the state can do better.

SUSI is the main financial support scheme for students studying in Ireland and abroad – with allocations divided into maintenance and fee grants.

The meeting will take place on Thursday February 25th at 7pm on Zoom and a link for the meeting is available on Senator Aisling Dolan’s social media channels.

Fine Gael Senator Dolan says the meeting is a great opportunity for students and parents to give direct feedback on the SUSI programme