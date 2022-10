Galway Bay fm newsroom- University of Galway students are to walk out of classes tomorrow as part of a national protest.

The Union of Students in Ireland have organised the Student Walkout to address cost of living and accommodation issues.

Students in Galway are being asked to walk out of lectures tomorrow morning at 11 minutes past 11.

University of Galway Student Union President, Sai Gujulla, explains why students are protesting: