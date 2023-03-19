Galway students to represent Ireland at global invention competition next month

A team, which includes two Galway students will represent Ireland at a global design and invention competition next month.

ATU Galway biomedical student Xing Ying Chuang and University of Galway Postgraduate student, Temis Ranjan, are two members of the winning ‘Power Up’ team.

Their invention is a clean energy generator system which can light up 250 bulbs in one hour.

The ‘Invent for the Planet’ competition involved 29 universities across 22 locations, and five teams will go forward to the final in Texas in April.