Galway students to join global protest in call for action on climate change

Students from across Galway will gather at Eyre Square tomorrow in a call for action on climate change (20th).

The protest will get underway at 1pm and will include a climate march of school strikers to the Spanish Arch.

This is one of a series of worldwide school strikes this year with a demonstration in March attracting 1.5 million protestors globally.

The ‘Fridays for Future’ movement began in August 2018, after 15 years old Greta Thunberg sat in front of the Swedish parliament every schoolday for three weeks.

Tomorrow’s protest comes just three days before the UN Climate Action Summit in New York.

