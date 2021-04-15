Galway students to contest finals of Údarás na Gaeltachta Clár na gComhlachtaí 2021

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Three TY students at Scoil Chuimsitheach Chiaráin in An Cheathrú Rua are gearing up for the finals of the Údarás na Gaeltachta Clár na gComhlachtaí 2021.

The annual event is a hands-on business learning experience that sees students across the country create, operate and manage their own business.

Ailbhe Ní Mhurchú, Aoife Ní Chualáin and Áine Ní Lochlainn created “An Saol Veigeáin”, which won honours at the Western Regional Finals.

It’s a bilingual vegan cooking book that also explores the benefits of a vegan diet on health, the environment and animals.

It’ll now compete against six other student mini-companies at the All-Ireland finals of the Údarás na Gaeltachta Clár na gComhlachtaí on Thursday week.