Galway students take home 3 national awards at Enterprise Finals

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Students from Galway have taken home three national awards at the Student Enterprise Finals.

82 student businesses competed at the finals of the Local Enterprise Office initiative held in Croke Park.

Orlaith Connors of Gort Community School placed 2nd in the Junior Category with her organic honey harvested from her family farm in Derrybrien.

At Intermediate level, Rian Coyle, Jack Nolan, Charlie Carroll, Adam Forde and Aaron Keane from Coláiste Éinde in Salthill, won ‘Best Commercial Potential’ with their business ‘Galway Engravers’.

While Tomas McGrath from Presentation College Athenry won the Smart Business Award for his idea which would replace printed receipts with QR codes.