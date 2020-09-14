Galway students facing 15 percent increase in rents

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The cost of renting a room for students has risen by around 15 percent in Galway over the past 12 months.

That’s according to the Daft.ie Student Housing Report for the second quarter of this year.

It found that the average cost of renting a single bedroom in the city centre is now €459 – representing an increase of 18 percent compared to the same time last year.

While a double room is €524 per month – an increase of 12 percent.

Meanwhile, in the city suburbs, a single room costs an average of €417 – an increase of 12 percent in the past year – while a double room is now €464 – a rise of almost 5 percent.

The upward trend is described as disappointing for students, who may have expected the Covid-19 pandemic to result in falling rents.

The Daft report also found that in Galway, the availability of purpose built student accommodation is drastically below the level of demand.

While there is demand for about eight thousand purpose built units, only about a third of that is available.

Report author, Ronan Lyons, says the level of demand means rental prices remain relatively unchanged….